RUTO now blames RAILA for the delay in reconstituting IEBC – See what BABA did that has caused all the delays





Saturday, November 16, 2024 – President William Ruto has shifted the blame for the delay in reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to his 'buddy', Raila Odinga.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto, through government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, attributed the delays to the replacement of a member of the selection panel.

According to Mwaura, Raila’s Azimio replaced its nominee to the selection panel, hence the delays in Ruto officially appointing the panel.

"The reconstitution of the IEBC has however been in limbo due to the replacement of Augustine Muli with Koki Muli by the Azimio la Umoja Coalition party, which resulted in a tribunal order restraining parliament from submitting names to His Excellency the President for appointment of members to the selection panel," read the statement in part.

On the other hand, the government reiterated that the Head of State would appoint the selection panel once the names of nominees are submitted to him by Parliament.

IEBC currently operates with the secretariat given that four commissioners (Cherera 4) exited the Commission following the dispute in the 2022 election results.

Therefore, without commissioners, IEBC cannot legally undertake various primary duties such as conducting elections, referendums, and by-elections.

