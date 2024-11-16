RAILA refuses to comment on Catholic Bishop’s attack on RUTO as he flatly dodges the question – Look!

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has refused to comment on the recent criticism of President William Ruto by Catholic Bishops, saying he would issue a comprehensive statement later.
Speaking during a presser at Capitol Hill,
Raila steered clear of the matter and focused on shareable revenue, accusing
legislators of frustrating devolution.
Responding to a journalist who asked about
the criticism of Ruto by the Catholic Church, the ODM leader said he would
comment on the matter in a different forum.
"I will do another statement generally,
where you can ask general questions. Today is about this issue of revenue
care," he said.
This comes after bishops pointed an accusing
finger at Ruto's administration, asking him to stop the 'culture of lies'.
They further slammed the Kenya Kwanza
administration for unexplained killings, abductions, and widespread corruption.
Led by their chair, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia
of Kisumu, the bishops accused the political class of turning a deaf ear to key
concerns raised by Kenyans, including over taxation, unemployment, disturbing
gaps in the implementation of the CBC education system, and the transition from
NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA).
Hitting back at the clergy while speaking at
Tangaza University yesterday, Ruto called on all leaders to stick to facts
when engaging in public discourse, warning of the consequences of their
words.
