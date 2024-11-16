RAILA refuses to comment on Catholic Bishop’s attack on RUTO as he flatly dodges the question – Look!





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has refused to comment on the recent criticism of President William Ruto by Catholic Bishops, saying he would issue a comprehensive statement later.

Speaking during a presser at Capitol Hill, Raila steered clear of the matter and focused on shareable revenue, accusing legislators of frustrating devolution.

Responding to a journalist who asked about the criticism of Ruto by the Catholic Church, the ODM leader said he would comment on the matter in a different forum.

"I will do another statement generally, where you can ask general questions. Today is about this issue of revenue care," he said.

This comes after bishops pointed an accusing finger at Ruto's administration, asking him to stop the 'culture of lies'.

They further slammed the Kenya Kwanza administration for unexplained killings, abductions, and widespread corruption.

Led by their chair, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia of Kisumu, the bishops accused the political class of turning a deaf ear to key concerns raised by Kenyans, including over taxation, unemployment, disturbing gaps in the implementation of the CBC education system, and the transition from NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Hitting back at the clergy while speaking at Tangaza University yesterday, Ruto called on all leaders to stick to facts when engaging in public discourse, warning of the consequences of their words.

