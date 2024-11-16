What have you done for Kenyans? SIFUNA hits at Musician OCTOPIZZO for criticizing Catholic bishops over their attack on RUTO





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has come to the defense of Catholic bishops who are being accused by a section of Kenyans of being inconsistent in calling out the government following their hard-hitting statement on Thursday criticizing President William Ruto.

In particular, Sufuna hit out at musician Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo, challenging the rapper to detail his own statements calling out the government.

The ODM Senator dared him to give evidence of statements he made against police brutality witnessed during the Gen Z protests.

"Edwin Sifuna, June 25 was the day and they didn't need 4 business days with over 60 people killed to put up a statement," the musician stated.

"Si utuekee statement yako ya 25th tuone (Show us the statement you made on June 25). How many business days did it take you?" the Senator challenged the musician.

Sifuna was among the notable leaders who defended the bishops after being called out by some Kenyans after their recent remarks on Ruto's administration.

According to the lawmaker, the bishops have been consistent in calling out the government for wrongs even sharing past statements that were issued by the clergy.

"I’m not the best Christian, shetani hunikalia from time to time but I’m proud of my Church because it has been consistent in standing up for what is right.

"The Bishops speak for me. I will speak for them!" he remarked.

