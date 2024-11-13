RUTO cannot survive without RAILA ODINGA going forward – USIU Lecturer warns





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - An outspoken USIU lecturer has stated that President William Ruto cannot survive politically without the support of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an article in one of the local dailies, Prof. Macharia Munene, a history and international relations lecturer, stated that Ruto is nothing without Raila.

“If elections were held today, President William Ruto would be in a big mess.

“Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga might help, so he cannot survive without him,” Munene said.

Ruto, regarded by some as a master political tactician, finds himself in a tight corner with his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, going flat out to snatch away Mount Kenya from his grip.

The former Deputy President is assembling an alliance with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to grab power from Ruto in the next presidential contest.

Raila came in handy to stabilise Ruto’s besieged Kenya Kwanza administration from the nationwide wave of youth-led protests in June and July.

In recent days, their friendship seems to be growing, with ODM MPs accompanying Ruto to functions, including church services, and vehemently defending his government’s controversial decisions.

