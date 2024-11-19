MOSES KURIA tells President RUTO and his allies that the Catholic Church is always right!





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has thrown his weight behind the Catholic Bishops, who last week delivered a scathing criticism of President William Ruto's administration.

In a press briefing, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) accused the government of engaging in a "culture of lies" and "unkept promises" while at the same time overtaxing Kenyans who are grappling with the high cost of living.

The bishops also called out the State for abducting its citizens and subsequently violating the Human Rights and freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution.

They also touched on ineffective policies across several sectors such as Health, education, and security.

Following their statements, Ruto and his allies issued 15 press briefings condemning the clergy.

However, former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, now serving as Ruto's economic advisor, broke ranks, affirming that the bishops' statements were "the truth and nothing but the truth."

Here is a screenshot of what Moses Kuria wrote on his X

