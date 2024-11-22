RUTO faces backlash in India after cancelling Adani’s multi-billion deals as India’s Prime Minister NARENDRA MODI feels the heat





Friday, November 22, 2024 – President William Ruto’s move to cancel multi-billion deals with Adani Group has sent shockwaves not only in Kenya but also in India.

This is after Indian National Congress Party condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration after Ruto cancelled two deals with Adani Group worth Ksh338 billion over corruption.

While criticizing the Indian government, Indian politicians termed Ruto’s move a huge foreign policy setback for the Asian country amidst Adani’s close ties with PM Modi’s regime.

In a statement, Congressman Jairam Ramesh condemned Modi’s relationship with the Adani Group, describing it as a risk to national foreign policy and economic interests.

According to the Congress leader, India's global strategies must not be dictated by a single business entity such as Adani, reiterating the diplomatic harm it could cause India.

“It was expected to happen, and it has today. Kenya has cancelled the airport and power transmission deals of the Modani Group. The non-biological PM’s long-standing relationship with the Adani Group is globally well-known,” Ramesh stated.

"Our nation's foreign policy cannot be subordinated to the interests of just one business conglomerate. Modani’s sweetheart deals just bring us disrepute. This is a foreign policy disaster that will cloud our soft power for years to come,” he added.

During his State of the Nation Address yesterday, Ruto ordered Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi to immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process involving Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s companies over the takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and KENTRACO.

The Kenyan DAILY POST