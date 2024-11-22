RUTO faces backlash in India after cancelling Adani’s multi-billion deals as India’s Prime Minister NARENDRA MODI feels the heat

Friday, November 22, 2024 – President William Ruto’s move to cancel multi-billion deals with Adani Group has sent shockwaves not only in Kenya but also in India.
This is
after Indian National Congress Party condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi’s administration after Ruto cancelled two deals with Adani Group worth
Ksh338 billion over corruption.
While
criticizing the Indian government, Indian politicians termed Ruto’s move a huge
foreign policy setback for the Asian country amidst Adani’s close ties with PM
Modi’s regime.
In a
statement, Congressman Jairam Ramesh condemned Modi’s relationship with the
Adani Group, describing it as a risk to national foreign policy and economic
interests.
According
to the Congress leader, India's global strategies must not be dictated by a
single business entity such as Adani, reiterating the diplomatic harm it could
cause India.
“It was
expected to happen, and it has today. Kenya has cancelled the airport and power
transmission deals of the Modani Group. The non-biological PM’s long-standing
relationship with the Adani Group is globally well-known,” Ramesh stated.
"Our
nation's foreign policy cannot be subordinated to the interests of just one
business conglomerate. Modani’s sweetheart deals just bring us disrepute. This
is a foreign policy disaster that will cloud our soft power for years to come,”
he added.
During
his State of the Nation Address yesterday, Ruto ordered Transport Cabinet
Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi to
immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process involving Indian billionaire
Gautam Adani’s companies over the takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International
Airport (JKIA) and KENTRACO.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
