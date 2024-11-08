RUTO is not done as he moves to punish UDA MPs who supported impeached GACHAGUA – Look!





Friday, November 8, 2024 - President William Ruto is not done with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he moved to punish UDA lawmakers who supported Gachagua during his unceremonious impeachment.

Ruto, through UDA founders, is considering punishing MPs who voted against the impeachment of Gachagua.

In a statement, the party's founders association revealed a list of demands as they affirmed their contentment with the outcome of the impeachment motion against Gachagua.

The association demanded disciplinary action against members of the party whom they termed as errant.

"With respect to the foregoing UDA Founders Association, we demand that the party initiates disciplinary action against Members of Parliament who voted against the ouster motion on impeached DP in the light of the grave charges leveled against him," the statement read in part.

In addition, the association also urged the people at the top of the hierarchy to 'weed out' leaders within the party who they perceived as a threat to the current cordial relationship between Ruto and AUC hopeful Raila Odinga.

"We demand that the party's top brass commences a radical purge in the House Committees.”

“The excision must weed out saboteurs who are bent on sabotaging the agenda of President William Ruto and jeopardize the spirit of unity as exemplified by Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga," UDA founder said in a statement.

In October 2024, 281 Members of the National Assembly voted 'yes' to impeach Gachagua. 44 Members of Parliament voted 'no', while one chose to abstain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST