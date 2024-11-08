RUTO is not done as he moves to punish UDA MPs who supported impeached GACHAGUA – Look!

Friday, November 8, 2024 - President William Ruto is not done with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
This is after he moved to punish
UDA lawmakers who supported Gachagua during his unceremonious impeachment.
Ruto, through UDA founders, is
considering punishing MPs who voted against the impeachment of Gachagua.
In a statement, the party's
founders association revealed a list of demands as they affirmed their
contentment with the outcome of the impeachment motion against Gachagua.
The association demanded
disciplinary action against members of the party whom they termed as errant.
"With respect to the
foregoing UDA Founders Association, we demand that the party initiates
disciplinary action against Members of Parliament who voted against the ouster
motion on impeached DP in the light of the grave charges leveled against
him," the statement read in part.
In addition, the association
also urged the people at the top of the hierarchy to 'weed out' leaders within
the party who they perceived as a threat to the current cordial relationship
between Ruto and AUC hopeful Raila Odinga.
"We demand that the party's
top brass commences a radical purge in the House Committees.”
“The excision must weed out
saboteurs who are bent on sabotaging the agenda of President William Ruto and
jeopardize the spirit of unity as exemplified by Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga,"
UDA founder said in a statement.
In October 2024, 281 Members of
the National Assembly voted 'yes' to impeach Gachagua. 44 Members of
Parliament voted 'no', while one chose to abstain.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
