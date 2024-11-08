Family Bank names new chairman following the death of FRANCIS GITAU MUNGAI





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Family Bank Kenya has appointed a new chairman following the passing of its former chairman, Francis Gitau Mungai, last month.

The bank has appointed Lazarus Muema as the new chairman, pending approval from the Central Bank of Kenya.

Muema’s appointment follows the untimely passing of architect Francis Gitau Mungai, who was appointed chairman earlier this year but tragically died in the United States shortly after his selection.

Muema has been an integral member of the Family Bank Board since 2017, serving as a Non-Executive Director and chairing several key committees, including the Board Strategy, Audit, and Risk Committees.

With a robust background in finance, insurance, and pensions, he brings over three decades of expertise to his new role.

A Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Nairobi and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA (K)), Muema has extensive experience, including senior positions with Shell in Kenya, Uganda, and London.

He is also the Founder of Penplan Services Limited, a pension consulting firm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST