RUTO is no longer in charge of this country, RAILA ODINGA is the one calling the shots in Government – Look!





Thursday, November 28, 2024 – Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto is not in charge of Kenya anymore.

In an interview, Maanzo stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga holds the real power in Kenya today.

According to him, Raila is politically in charge, with President Ruto relying on him to manage the nation's affairs.

“Right now, Ruto’s government is hanging onto Raila’s lips. It is Raila who is in charge of this country right now, politically,” Maanzo claimed.

The Wiper Senator made these comments while condemning Ruto’s recent visit to Kondele, Kisumu on November 26, where he received a rousing reception from the area residents.

Even so, Maanzo dismissed Ruto’s visit, claiming that the crowd was financially incentivized by people like Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda to turn up, adding that the funds could have been used to promote infrastructural development.

Maanzo further challenged Ruto to do more for Raila’s African Union Chairmanship (AUC) bid by injecting more funds into the bid.

He also called for Ruto to increase lobbying amongst other African presidents to aid Raila.

“The money that Ruto used in going to Kisumu if he really wanted to help Raila, he could have used it to go to West Africa where Raila currently is.

"In the AUC race, the voters are presidents. Only President Ruto protocally can approach presidents of Africa to campaign for Raila,” Maanzo affirmed.

“Now you find Raila going to these foreign countries to meet foreign ministers and prime ministers without meeting presidents wasting time and money,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST