Kenyans react after ATWOLI predicts that President RUTO will be easily re-elected in 2027 despite Gen Z protests.





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Kenyans have heavily criticized COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli for predicting an easy re-election for President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Atwoli predicted that Ruto would secure a landslide victory in 2027 due to his broad-based government formed in collaboration with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I can tell you, here and now, with the direction President William Samoei has taken, that trajectory that he is now taking, he will be the president at 10:00 am 2027," Atwoli said.

However, Atwoli's sentiments attracted criticism from most Kenyans, who disagreed with his prediction.

According to netizens, Atwoli should have listed Ruto's achievements that would warrant his win in the 2027 presidential race.

Others trolled Atwoli, saying he predicted Raila's win in 2022, which never came to pass.

Mose Moh: "We know where you support, it is a losing team..."Thank God for answering our prayers

Albanus Nzuki: "He is just afraid of telling the president the truth to safeguard his job...May God protect us from such leaders.

"You are very right because you supported Raila and he is now the president of Kenya and Africa,” Nicholas Gitonga.

"Just trying to look relevant in the politics of the day, and the tides of purge happening to anti-Rutos in the government and those holding public positions be it in parastatals to NGOs due to Ruto's quest to conquer and dominate every corner of the country,” Mburu Samuel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST