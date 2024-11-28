ATWOLI calls for the removal of presidential term limits so that RUTO can rule for life like dictator MUSEVENI





Thursday, November 28, 2024 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has proposed the removal of presidential term limits.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Atwoli attributed the country's challenges to the five-year presidential term limit and advocated for its removal.

The veteran trade unionist argued that removing the term limits would lead to more effective governance, stating that the current restrictions hinder long-term progress.

Atwoli criticized the focus on politics, noting that it has become an industry where daily discussions overshadow important issues that directly affect the country.

"If you asked me as Francis Atwoli, I would tell you to let us remove the term limit. This is what is causing a problem. Somebody is timing after 10 years they want to be a president...Every morning is politics, from morning to evening," Atwoli said.

Atwoli pointed out that Uganda, with its long-serving president Kaguta Museveni, has not experienced the same crises as Kenya, suggesting that extended leadership may contribute to stability.

