RUTO is an economic genius! See the billions he is now making from E-Citizen alone.

Friday, November 22, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto is now making a cool Sh400 billion through E-Citizen.
This was
revealed by Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok who noted that the
success was a result of the government’s move to onboard 18,000 services on
E-Citizen.
In a
statement, the PS said there was a significant increase in cash collection as a
result of the government's decision to transition the majority of its services to
the digital platform.
According
to Bitok, this development makes Kenya the first country in the world to have
such a number of services online.
“From
354 services on E-Citizen, we are now doing 18,000 services digitally, the
result is that the government collects Ksh 300 billion from e-Citizen alone and
another Ksh 100 billion on other immigration functions, making it one of the
best performers in revenue collection,” he said.
Bitok
mentioned that the government has identified a total of 20,721 services for
integration into the E-Citizen platform.
Of
these, 17,692 services have been successfully onboarded, which accounts for 85
percent of the identified services.
“Further,
547 MDAs were identified for onboarding out of which 288 were successfully
onboarded representing 52 percent of identified Ministries, Departments, and
Agencies (MDAs)," he added.
Bitok
stated that the State Department is now generating approximately Ksh900 million
to Ksh 1 billion each day from their services, a significant increase from the
mere Ksh60 million daily when there were fewer than 400 services available.
