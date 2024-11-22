RUTO is an economic genius! See the billions he is now making from E-Citizen alone.





Friday, November 22, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto is now making a cool Sh400 billion through E-Citizen.

This was revealed by Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok who noted that the success was a result of the government’s move to onboard 18,000 services on E-Citizen.

In a statement, the PS said there was a significant increase in cash collection as a result of the government's decision to transition the majority of its services to the digital platform.

According to Bitok, this development makes Kenya the first country in the world to have such a number of services online.

“From 354 services on E-Citizen, we are now doing 18,000 services digitally, the result is that the government collects Ksh 300 billion from e-Citizen alone and another Ksh 100 billion on other immigration functions, making it one of the best performers in revenue collection,” he said.

Bitok mentioned that the government has identified a total of 20,721 services for integration into the E-Citizen platform.

Of these, 17,692 services have been successfully onboarded, which accounts for 85 percent of the identified services.

“Further, 547 MDAs were identified for onboarding out of which 288 were successfully onboarded representing 52 percent of identified Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)," he added.

Bitok stated that the State Department is now generating approximately Ksh900 million to Ksh 1 billion each day from their services, a significant increase from the mere Ksh60 million daily when there were fewer than 400 services available.

The Kenyan DAILY POST