NDINDI NYORO blasts RUTO’s Gov’t over reckless borrowing and spending as he slams Treasury for missing revenue targets





Friday, November 22, 2024 - The National Assembly Budget Committee Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro has blasted the National Treasury over the failure to hit its revenue projections and what he termed as unclear budget targets.

Speaking during the Budget Appropriations hearing, Ndindi blasted the Treasury over its prioritisation of recurrent expenditure at the expense of development.

Nyoro also took issue with the continued revenue shortage that has exposed the country to more borrowing, despite local pressure from Kenyans for the government to stop borrowing.

''We keep making the same mistake all the time, for the last 10 years, our ordinary revenue has only been achieved at 67 per cent.”

“If you keep having a downfall between our targets and the actual revenue, then why do we have to target higher?'' Ndindi questions.

But in response, the Treasury expressed optimism that the anomalies would be rectified in the next budget of 2025/2026.

According to Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, the government would align its targets with the demands of Nyoro, especially with the lowering of inflation and other key economic indicators that have gained the right trajectory.

This happens even as the Treasury PS revealed that the government would put more stringent measures in place to curb mismanagement of funds within government agencies.

The PS added that the government will not automatically allocate funds to state departments and agencies, as they will have to provide justifications for the expenditure.

As of July 2024, the public debt in Kenya accumulated to roughly Ksh10.6 trillion, according to data from the Treasury.

The Kenyan DAILY POST