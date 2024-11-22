See how DONALD KIPKORIR lambasted MPs for giving RUTO a standing ovation when he cancelled ADANI deals in Kenya





Friday, November 22, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has blasted Members of Parliament (MPs) for giving President William Ruto a standing ovation when he cancelled Adani Group deals in Kenya.

The president directed the cancellation of the proposed Adani group JKIA takeover and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) deals.

In his State of the Nation address at Parliament, President William Ruto stated that the cancellation of the Adani Group deals was prompted by new evidence uncovered by local investigative agencies and intelligence from partner states linking the Indian conglomerate to corruption.

After Ruto cancelled the Adani deals, Members of Parliament gave him a standing ovation yet they were the same individuals who gave the Adani Group the nod to sign deals with the Energy and Transport Ministries.

Commenting about the MP's behavior, Donald Kipkorir stated “Our Parliament is as useful as a th0ng to a pr0st*tut3 in Sabina Joy!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST