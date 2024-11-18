RUTO is chosen by God! ACK Bishop attacks Catholic Bishops for exposing RUTO’s lies, corruption, abductions, and unfulfilled promises





Monday, November 18, 2024 – The Anglican Church in Kilifi County is under fire after some clergy members appeared to back President William Ruto's administration despite allegations of corruption, extrajudicial killings, and other malpractices linked to the government.

Speaking during the death anniversary of the Kilifi North MP’s father, Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bishop Reuben Katite, called out their Catholic counterparts for publicly criticizing Ruto’s government over Social Health Authority (SHA) rollout challenges, extra-judicial killings, corruption, and rampant abductions.

According to Katite, it was disrespectful of the bishops to bring up the matter publicly instead of sitting down with the President and talking it out.

“Even religious leaders who know the Bible well stood and said they don’t think this government is chosen by God and they know very well that leadership comes from God,” he stated.

“Instead of praying for the things that are going wrong to be corrected they choose to say that this government is not even chosen by God. How can that be?”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and South Mugirango Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvanus Osoro.

“Bishops, the respect that the world gives you, if you see a naked man, don’t call the neighbours like what was done recently,” Kingi stated.

