RUTO in panic as OMTATAH begins assembling his 2027 presidential lineup – You won’t believe who he has picked

Sunday, November 24, 2024 – State House is in serious panic. This is after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah hinted at challenging President William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.
Omtatah appointed a 10-member
Committee, which includes activist Hanifa Adan, to explore his potential
candidacy for the 2027 presidential elections.
In a Gazette Notice dated
Friday, November 22, the Senator announced that the
Presidential Exploratory Committee will assess the viability of his
presidential bid in the upcoming general elections.
Hanifa Adan will serve as the
Public Relations/Media Consultant for the Committee, where she will be
responsible for managing public relations and coordinating with the media.
Hanifa, an activist and
journalist, was at the forefront of the Gen Z protests between June and
July. She led an initiative to raise funds for victims of police brutality who
were injured during the protests.
The Committee will be chaired by
Mary Kathomi Riungu, who is responsible for coordinating its activities and
ensuring the timely delivery of outputs. Charles ole Kabaiku will serve as her
deputy.
David John Bwakali has been
appointed as the Political and Grassroots Strategist. His primary role will be
to provide insights into political trends, electoral dynamics, and strategic
opportunities.
Victor Kipng’etich will act as
the Committee's Legal Advisor, ensuring compliance with electoral laws and
providing legal advice on various matters.
Jude Ogulla will serve as the
Analytical Lead, conducting opinion polls, surveys, and data analysis to assess
political viability and public sentiment.
Purity Ndambuki and Emmanuel
Baraka will be the Joint Secretaries, responsible for supporting the Committee
and maintaining its smooth functioning.
Kevin Migwe Kimwatu will act as
the spokesperson, and Engineer Julius Okara will serve as the patron of the
Committee.
The Committee will remain in
office for a period not exceeding 18 months from November 22, 2024.
