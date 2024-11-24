Mambo imechemka as ‘KINDIKI’ and RUTO’s advisor MOSES KURIA are heckled and chased away from burial in Murang’a – Look! GACHAGUA in the mix (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 24, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, faced a harsh reception in Murang'a, where he was heckled and chased away from a burial ceremony over the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kuria was met by an irate congregation at the funeral service of Mark Gicheru, a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) who recently passed away.

Irate mourners reacted angrily to Kuria as he spoke at the late MCA’s funeral at Wangu Kiharu.

To quell the rising tensions, the priest presiding over the service resorted to leading a worship hymn.

Despite this, the angry congregants could still be heard voicing their fury.

Kuria was left in a state of confusion as the scenario unfolded, resulting in his speech being cut short.

Consequently, Kuria had to leave the podium to avoid further aggression from the congregants.

In a sign of defiance to the government, the crowd further expressed their frustrations by heckling a representative of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki off the stage.

The representative was set to read a speech from the DP.

The clergy, clearly under pressure to control the situation, advised the representative to hand the speech to the family of the deceased MCA to manage affairs.

Over the past few months, the political landscape in Mt. Kenya has pointed to a region in limbo after the impeachment of Gachagua.

During that period Kuria was vocal about Gachagua, voicing his criticism of the former second-in-command.

This is level of petty is admirable.

Moses Kuria ameanza kuongea upuzi wakaanza kuimba wimbo za golden bells.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yDNog52biF — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) November 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST