A disgruntled client confronts city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO for trying to con him after paying Ksh 4.2 million for a Mercedes Benz - Claims he uses the money to fund Instagram slay queens like WAVINYA

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo was confronted by a disgruntled client after he failed to deliver his car despite paying the full amount.

The client paid Ksh 4.2 million to Kairo to import for him a Mercedes Benz and six months down the line, he has not delivered the car.

He has been talking him in circles and ignoring his calls.

In the messages, the client demands that Kairo delivers his car and warns him that Instagram models will milk him dry.

“You should be ashamed of yourself for such behaviours. Nataka gari yangu Kairo. You see why dating Insta models can cost you. They will milk you dry, leave you in debt and run,” the client writes to Kairo after confronting him on WhatsApp.

This comes amid claims that Kairo was arrested a few days ago for conning another client.





















