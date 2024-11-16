RUTO has revived the rejected FINANCE BILL 2024 – PETER SALASYA says and urges Kenyans to be vigilant and reject it again.





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya has urged Kenyans to be vigilant, stating that President William Ruto is reviving the Finance Bill 2024.

In a revelation on his Facebook page, Salasya stated that although the bill was dismissed, there is a scheme to bring it back, this time with ODM's support.

Salasya mentioned that many MPs from the Mt. Kenya region have opposed it, but he suspects that the ODM party is backing the reintroduction of the bill.

"The 2024 Finance Bill, which was rejected, has returned, and I am pleased that some members of the Kenya Kwanza government from Mt. Kenya have refused it.

"The only enemy of Kenyans is ODM, led by their majority leader, who says not a single comma should be changed in the 2024 Finance Bill," Salasya stated passionately.

Additionally, the MP stressed that Kenyans are not ready for the bill and are standing firm to express their anger against what they have termed as an oppressive bill.

"Will you allow this nonsense again this time? We will reject it even before it returns secretly into the house," the MP declared.

The 2024 Finance Bill was dismissed by President Ruto in July following a series of protests against it that lasted for several weeks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST