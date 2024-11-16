After WAMUMBI, Nyeri Town residents start collecting signatures to recall DUNCAN MATHENGE for going against their wishes.





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Nyeri county voters have ganged up and started the process of recalling their members of Parliament who they accused of going against their wishes.

Nyeri County comprises six constituencies: Mathira, Othaya, Mukurweini, Kieni, Nyeri Town, and Tetu.

On Monday, Mathira residents initiated the process of recalling their MP, Eric Wamumbi, accusing him of ignoring their wishes by supporting the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Already, Mathira residents have collected enough signatures to impeach their MP and they are currently awaiting verification of signatures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC).

Nyeri Town residents have also started collecting signatures to recall their MP Duncan Mathenge.

Mathenge is accused of going against the wishes of the Nyeri Town electorate and participating in the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST