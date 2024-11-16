RAILA ODINGA‘s man tells RUTO and his sycophants that they can never win a war against the Catholic Church.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto and his sycophants to stop criticising the catholic bishops who condemned his administration on Thursday.
The clergy of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops took turns highlighting maladministration by President William Ruto and his officials.
They spotlighted each docket and
agency in government and flushed out their presumed inefficiencies, in addition
to the wanton corruption presumed to be deeply rooted in the regime.
In response, Ruto and his cog
responded to the bishops and accused them of lying to the public.
Speaking on Friday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi cautioned the Kenya Kwanza administration against engaging in a war of words with the Catholic Church.
According to the ODM lawmaker, the
Catholic Church is a powerful institution with a history of shaping the
country's moral direction.
"The Kenya Kwanza
government should know that once upon a time in the history of mankind, the
Church was the supreme authority from which the universal laws of governance
and moral framework of organising a society were derived," Amisi said.
"The church started this game
earlier than the state, and that's why you can never win a war against the
church, however powerful you are! End of story," Amisi added.
