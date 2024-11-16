RAILA ODINGA‘s man tells RUTO and his sycophants that they can never win a war against the Catholic Church.





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged President William Ruto and his sycophants to stop criticising the catholic bishops who condemned his administration on Thursday.

The clergy of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops took turns highlighting maladministration by President William Ruto and his officials.

They spotlighted each docket and agency in government and flushed out their presumed inefficiencies, in addition to the wanton corruption presumed to be deeply rooted in the regime.

In response, Ruto and his cog responded to the bishops and accused them of lying to the public.

Speaking on Friday, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi cautioned the Kenya Kwanza administration against engaging in a war of words with the Catholic Church.

According to the ODM lawmaker, the Catholic Church is a powerful institution with a history of shaping the country's moral direction.

"The Kenya Kwanza government should know that once upon a time in the history of mankind, the Church was the supreme authority from which the universal laws of governance and moral framework of organising a society were derived," Amisi said.

"The church started this game earlier than the state, and that's why you can never win a war against the church, however powerful you are! End of story," Amisi added.

