RUTO has a bigger problem to worry about come 2027 as MARTHA KARUA joins the presidential race





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – The 2027 presidential election is already getting crowded as more leaders declare their bids to challenge President William Ruto

Among the latest entrants is Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua, who has announced her intention to vie for the top seat, setting the stage for a competitive showdown.

Karua joins Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has been relentless about competing against Ruto in the forthcoming polls.

Having positioned himself as the current opposition leader after the exit of Raila Odinga, Kalonzo has intensified his early campaigns, especially within the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

With Raila ditching local politics to focus on his African Union Commission chairmanship, Kalonzo is seeking to fill the vacuum created by his principal, now than ever before taking the government head on major failures that are curtailing service delivery to the public.

Speaking during an interview, Karua was upbeat about her suitability to oust Ruto come 2027 during the launch of her book Against the Tide.

Karua was Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last general polls but the duo lost to Kenya Kwanza alliance pair William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagaua.

Despite having lost major elections in the past, including the Kirinyaga gubernatorial position in 2017, Karua has remained resilient in the public limelight, criticizing the government over issues that appear to oppress the public and also as a human rights defender.

