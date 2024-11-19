Don’t make noise for us without giving solutions – Deputy Speaker GLADYS SHOLLEI aims a dig at Catholic Bishops yet again after exposing RUTO’s lies





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei has once again called out the Catholic Bishops for what she calls crying without offering solutions.

Speaking during an interview, Shollei castigated the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) for revealing that they had personally discussed with President William Ruto the pending debts owed to faith-based health facilities.

“Good manners and proper ethics is that if I have had a conversation with the head of state over a problem, I then don’t go in public and announce it. That is just bad manners,” Shollei said.

“They are not supposed to come out and cry, say things are bad and everything is going wrong without giving a solution,” she added.

Shollei took issue with last week’s decision by the bishops to call out the state, noting that the men of the cloth were playing to the public gallery instead of seeking a direct audience with the president.

“If they really wanted to resolve the problem with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) or Social Health Authority (SHA), what they should do is seek an appointment with the head of state and say this is what we see is going wrong, these are our proposed solutions and this is where we can help in trying to resolve it,” Shollei noted.

With faith-based organisations running a significant chunk of the health facilities and medical training schools in the country, the bishops indicated in their presser that physical meetings with Ruto had failed to yield any fruits despite promises made.

However, Shollei maintains that the church had erred by issuing a public statement, noting that instead, the church should preach hope to Kenyans.

“The church should not be selling doom, telling everybody that things are crumbling and there is anxiety. The church is supposed to sell hope and hold our faith,” Shollei remarked.

