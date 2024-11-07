RUTO ‘dumps’ JOE BIDEN’s NATO and hints at joining PUTNI’s BRICKS after DONALD TRUMP’s win – Look!

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed plans for Kenya to join Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS).
This is even as U.S. President
Joe Biden designated Kenya as a non-NATO ally after he visited Washington
early this year.
In a statement, Ruto stated that
Kenya was planning to join the organisation that was formed in the late 2000s.
Ruto, in advocating for Kenya's
bid, lobbied China to support the move.
The Head of State lobbied for
the bid at the State House during a meeting with Li Xi, a member of the Standing
Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Further Ruto also called on China
to support former Prime Minister Raila's Odinga bid for the African Union
Commission (AUC) chairperson.
"President Ruto also
requested China’s support for Kenya’s bid to join BRICS and for the election of
Kenya’s candidate to the position of African Union Commission
chairperson," read the statement in part.
BRICS was formed by Brazil,
Russia, India, and China and later joined by South Africa. The organisation was
formed to enhance security and economic cooperation between the member states.
Other member states include
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
