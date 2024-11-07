RUTO ‘dumps’ JOE BIDEN’s NATO and hints at joining PUTNI’s BRICKS after DONALD TRUMP’s win – Look!





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - President William Ruto has revealed plans for Kenya to join Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS).

This is even as U.S. President Joe Biden designated Kenya as a non-NATO ally after he visited Washington early this year.

In a statement, Ruto stated that Kenya was planning to join the organisation that was formed in the late 2000s.

Ruto, in advocating for Kenya's bid, lobbied China to support the move.

The Head of State lobbied for the bid at the State House during a meeting with Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Further Ruto also called on China to support former Prime Minister Raila's Odinga bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

"President Ruto also requested China’s support for Kenya’s bid to join BRICS and for the election of Kenya’s candidate to the position of African Union Commission chairperson," read the statement in part.

BRICS was formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China and later joined by South Africa. The organisation was formed to enhance security and economic cooperation between the member states.

Other member states include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Kenyan DAILY POST