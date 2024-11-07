I am glad RUTO and his ‘goons’ impeached me – GACHAGUA disappoints his haters as he reveals one positive thing that came out of his impeachment





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is happy with his impeachment.

Speaking during a funeral service in Kiambu County, Gachagua revealed that it is not all gloom and doom following his impeachment as Deputy President.

He detailed that he now has time to visit his friends that he never used to visit as DP.

He expressed that many of his friends had shown him support during his difficult moment adding that even religious leaders were visiting him to check up on him.

"Everything that happens has a bad side and a good side. We have a lot of time for friends. Friends are very important and there are not many who are genuine. If yours passes five, then you are lucky," the former DP divulged.

"Now we have time to visit friends. Even on Sunday, I spend the whole day with Bishops.

On the other hand, he acknowledged that many people had been calling him to ask about his next move.

According to Gachagau, people need to remain calm as the impeachment process is challenged in court.

Therefore, he called on his supporters to remain peaceful.

Nonetheless, he called on the church to be vigilant and speak up when things are not okay in the country.

"People have been calling me to ask what is going to happen. Don't worry. When we feel offended (Mt Kenya region) we keep quiet.

"The church must speak the truth and tell the congregation the way things are," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST