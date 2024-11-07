No one is safe anymore as MOSES KURIA reveals how RUTO’s government will be snooping on your phone and listening to your conversations





Thursday, November 7, 2024 – Kenyans now have reason to be concerned after President William Ruto’s government confirmed plans that may infringe on privacy.

This was confirmed by President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor Moses Kuria who revealed that the government would be snooping on people’s phone calls in a bid to tame the rising femicide cases.

In a statement, Kuria announced that the government would be engaging the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) to instill some regulations that would ensure that perpetrators or prospective perpetrators are caught and prosecuted.

Some of these regulations will involve monitoring short-rental facilities like Air BNBs as well as monitoring phone activity including phone transactions, and conversations to help authorities in tracking criminals conducting Gender-Based Violence (GBV) crimes and more so femicides.

On her part, Deputy Government Spokesperson, Mwanaisha Chidzuga clarified that the short-term rental company was not to blame for the flare-up in murder cases even though several femicide cases reported in the last months have been committed in such abodes.

“We should not be blaming the Air BNBs because they are there for business it is the culprits who are portraying a negative image to air BNBs but through the regulation that will be put in place they will be nabbed,” she stated.

Further cementing her stance on the importance of monitoring social media use, Chidzuga urged Kenyans, especially parents to monitor their children’s social media use and their interactions with strangers.

She also reminded Kenyans of the annual 16 days of activism against GBV set to kick off on November 15 this year and called upon Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and work together to curb the rising cases noting that women cannot continue living in fear.

The Kenyan DAILY POST