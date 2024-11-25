You stand no chance against RUTO with all his billions – Senator CHERARGEI discourages ‘broke’ OMTATAH against his 2027 presidential bid





Monday, November 25, 2024 – President William Ruto’s allies have weighed in on Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s 2027 presidential bid.

This is after Omtatah hinted at challenging Ruto for the presidency in 2027 and appointed a team of advisors.

Taking to social media, Ruto’s allies, led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, seemed to discourage Omtatah from challenging Ruto.

In his statement, Cherargei congratulated his senate colleague on the move but quickly pivoted to providing advice on the same.

“To my brother and colleague Senator Okiya Omtatah, while I wish you well in your Presidential bid, there are few things you need to be aware of,” Cherargei stated.

“To run a successful presidential campaign you need a minimum of Ksh7 billion; a voting bloc that’s established; grassroots network that isn’t even aware of social media existence or hype.”

Further proceeding with the same rhetoric, Cherargei reiterated Ruto’s win in 2022 against Raila Odinga despite the government support for the latter and termed his aspirations a ‘tall order.’

“To vie against H.E William Ruto is a tall order who outwitted and outsmarted the government candidate Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election,” he explained.

The statement came just a few hours after Omtatah appointed a 10-member presidential exploratory committee for his potential aspiration to vie for the top office in the 2027 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST