You stand no chance against RUTO with all his billions – Senator CHERARGEI discourages ‘broke’ OMTATAH against his 2027 presidential bid

Monday, November 25, 2024 – President William Ruto’s allies have weighed in on Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah’s 2027 presidential bid.
This is after Omtatah hinted at
challenging Ruto for the presidency in 2027 and appointed a team of advisors.
Taking to social media, Ruto’s
allies, led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, seemed to discourage Omtatah from
challenging Ruto.
In his statement, Cherargei
congratulated his senate colleague on the move but quickly pivoted to providing
advice on the same.
“To my brother and colleague
Senator Okiya Omtatah, while I wish you well in your Presidential bid, there
are few things you need to be aware of,” Cherargei stated.
“To run a successful
presidential campaign you need a minimum of Ksh7 billion; a voting bloc that’s
established; grassroots network that isn’t even aware of social media existence
or hype.”
Further proceeding with the same
rhetoric, Cherargei reiterated Ruto’s win in 2022 against Raila Odinga despite
the government support for the latter and termed his aspirations a ‘tall
order.’
“To vie against H.E William Ruto
is a tall order who outwitted and outsmarted the government candidate Raila
Odinga in the 2022 General Election,” he explained.
The statement came just a few
hours after Omtatah appointed a 10-member presidential exploratory committee
for his potential aspiration to vie for the top office in the 2027 General
Election.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
