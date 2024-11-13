RUTO nominates another Kalenjin to head SRC – Isn’t this tribalism that made him impeach GACHAGUA?

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has nominated another Kalenjin to head the Salaries and Remuneration Commission following the end of Lyn Mengich‘s tenure.
In a gazette notice on Tuesday, Ruto nominated
Sammy Chepkwony as SRC chairperson.
Chepkwony has held senior roles across major
organizations such as Kenya Airways, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), and Aga Khan
University.
Chepkwony’s academic qualifications include an
MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi, as well
as professional certifications as a Certified Human Resource Professional
(CHRP).
The SRC, tasked with setting salaries for
public officers to ensure fiscal sustainability, will also benefit from six
newly appointed members.
These include Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito
Ong’oyi, Mohamed Aden Abdi representing county governments, and other
representatives from TSC, APSEA, FKE, and COTU.
The new SRC leadership faces the challenge of
balancing fair compensation for public servants with Kenya’s economic reality,
a delicate task amid rising inflation and public demands for transparency in
wage policy.
The appointment will require approval by
Parliament before Chepkwony can officially assume office.
