RUTO nominates another Kalenjin to head SRC – Isn’t this tribalism that made him impeach GACHAGUA?





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has nominated another Kalenjin to head the Salaries and Remuneration Commission following the end of Lyn Mengich‘s tenure.

In a gazette notice on Tuesday, Ruto nominated Sammy Chepkwony as SRC chairperson.

Chepkwony has held senior roles across major organizations such as Kenya Airways, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), and Aga Khan University.

Chepkwony’s academic qualifications include an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi, as well as professional certifications as a Certified Human Resource Professional (CHRP).

The SRC, tasked with setting salaries for public officers to ensure fiscal sustainability, will also benefit from six newly appointed members.

These include Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, Mohamed Aden Abdi representing county governments, and other representatives from TSC, APSEA, FKE, and COTU.

The new SRC leadership faces the challenge of balancing fair compensation for public servants with Kenya’s economic reality, a delicate task amid rising inflation and public demands for transparency in wage policy.

The appointment will require approval by Parliament before Chepkwony can officially assume office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST