Azimio is now an empty shell as EUGENE WAMALWA also exits the coalition after RAILA’s betrayal

Monday, November 4, 2024 – Azimio co-principal and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa has also exited the Azimio coalition following former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s betrayal to join President William Ruto’s government.
Speaking when he chaired a meeting in Webuye,
Eugene Wamalwa announced that his party, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya
(DAP-K), would no longer be affiliated with the Azimio Coalition.
“We are saying as DAP-K that we cannot and we
no longer find it tenable to continue being in a relationship with people who
are no longer like-minded with us, who have persistently aided and abetted
Zakayo in reintroducing harsh taxes,” Wamalwa stated.
Wamalwa also cited the collaboration of some
of the coalition leaders with the ruling Kenya Kwanza Government that have made
the coalition unpopular with the people as well as their support for Gachagua's
impeachment as the other reasons for this drastic action.
He expressed his dissatisfaction with the new
broad-based Cabinet that includes his colleagues from Raila’s ODM for aiding
and abetting Ruto's bad governance.
“When John Mbadi brings those taxes, you will
not say it is Ruto who has brought those taxes, you will say that Ruto has
converted some of our colleagues in ODM to become Zakayos like him,” he noted.
Following the exit, Wamalwa stated that the
party would immediately be embarking on a nationwide recruitment drive for
candidates to vie in all the electoral seats in the upcoming 2027 election.
