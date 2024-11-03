Azimio is now an empty shell as EUGENE WAMALWA also exits the coalition after RAILA’s betrayal





Monday, November 4, 2024 – Azimio co-principal and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa has also exited the Azimio coalition following former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s betrayal to join President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking when he chaired a meeting in Webuye, Eugene Wamalwa announced that his party, the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), would no longer be affiliated with the Azimio Coalition.

“We are saying as DAP-K that we cannot and we no longer find it tenable to continue being in a relationship with people who are no longer like-minded with us, who have persistently aided and abetted Zakayo in reintroducing harsh taxes,” Wamalwa stated.

Wamalwa also cited the collaboration of some of the coalition leaders with the ruling Kenya Kwanza Government that have made the coalition unpopular with the people as well as their support for Gachagua's impeachment as the other reasons for this drastic action.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the new broad-based Cabinet that includes his colleagues from Raila’s ODM for aiding and abetting Ruto's bad governance.

“When John Mbadi brings those taxes, you will not say it is Ruto who has brought those taxes, you will say that Ruto has converted some of our colleagues in ODM to become Zakayos like him,” he noted.

Following the exit, Wamalwa stated that the party would immediately be embarking on a nationwide recruitment drive for candidates to vie in all the electoral seats in the upcoming 2027 election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST