RUTO and RAILA propose a bill that bans live coverage of Presidential results in 2027 – Are they planning to steal election?





Monday, November 25, 2024 - The broad-based government, led by President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, has proposed a bill seeking to prohibit the live broadcast of presidential election results.

The bill, sponsored by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, an ally of Ruto, and Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, a Raila Odinga ally, seeks to abolish the mandatory live streaming of presidential election results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The bill calls for the deletion of Section 39 of the Elections Act, which currently mandates the IEBC to facilitate public access by live-streaming results, stating that such broadcasts are for informational purposes only and do not form the basis for declaring election outcomes.

The amendment also stipulates that the IEBC will continue to post results online for public access but will deliver physical results for official declarations

This is a big blow to Presidential election integrity since the bill will create an opportunity for those in power to steal and compromise the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST