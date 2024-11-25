I warned them not to touch Mt. Kenya – GACHAGUA says as he lauds Murang’a residents for heckling MOSES KURIA like Burukenge





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded Mt Kenya residents for heckling President William Ruto’s economic advisor, Moses Kuria, during a burial in Kigoro, Murang’a County.

Kuria, who has been nicknamed Ruto’s house girl by Gachagua’s allies, was heckled and chased out of a burial in Muranga on Saturday after he started criticising Gachagua who was not present.

Addressing the incident, Gachagua distanced himself from the ongoing rumours that he sent goons to heckle the former CS.

The former second in command said the reaction from Murang’a residents was spontaneous and not premeditated.

“And I saw yesterday that people listen to me. Someone came and started giving people (tiring and false) stories.

"They listened for a while and demanded that he stop speaking, but he insisted on continuing.

"And my people, as we agreed, you started singing to silence him. I told them not to touch Mt. Kenya but they did.

"They are now feeling the effects. What they saw in Embu and Murang'a is just the beginning. More is yet to come," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST