RUTO and RAILA are now worried as KALONZO also ditches Azimio to form another coalition with EUGENE WAMALWA ahead of the 2027 General Election

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are now a worried lot.
This is after Wiper Leader
Kalonzo Musyoka also announced his exit from Azimio intending to form a new coalition with DAP-K Leader Eugene Wamalwa ahead of the 2027
General Election.
Speaking in Kitale at the
homestead of former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa, Kalonzo, and Wamalwa revealed
they have initiated the legal process of exiting the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya
Coalition.
The two party leaders hinted
that plans were underway to form a coalition to field a presidential candidate
in the 2027 General Election.
In a press briefing, they
indicated that Kalonzo might be the leader of the new coalition once it is
registered.
“If we come up with a new
outfit, it could even incorporate perhaps Azimio itself, so that is how focused
we are,” Kalonzo stated.
“I urge the media not to bury
Azimio before it is actually dead and buried because we have a lot of
investment in that space and we want to be able to move in a manner which is
systematic.”
The two have maintained they
want to get the country on the right track and have good leadership and asked
the principals of Azimio to support them in their quest to deal with the
challenges facing Kenyans.
“All we can tell Kenyans is
watch this space. We have a few days to the New Year and there are new things
that are coming,” Wamalwa intimated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
