RUTO and RAILA are now worried as KALONZO also ditches Azimio to form another coalition with EUGENE WAMALWA ahead of the 2027 General Election





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are now a worried lot.

This is after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka also announced his exit from Azimio intending to form a new coalition with DAP-K Leader Eugene Wamalwa ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Kitale at the homestead of former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa, Kalonzo, and Wamalwa revealed they have initiated the legal process of exiting the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

The two party leaders hinted that plans were underway to form a coalition to field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

In a press briefing, they indicated that Kalonzo might be the leader of the new coalition once it is registered.

“If we come up with a new outfit, it could even incorporate perhaps Azimio itself, so that is how focused we are,” Kalonzo stated.

“I urge the media not to bury Azimio before it is actually dead and buried because we have a lot of investment in that space and we want to be able to move in a manner which is systematic.”

The two have maintained they want to get the country on the right track and have good leadership and asked the principals of Azimio to support them in their quest to deal with the challenges facing Kenyans.

“All we can tell Kenyans is watch this space. We have a few days to the New Year and there are new things that are coming,” Wamalwa intimated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST