KCSE students are not lucky this time around – See the measures RUTO’s government has put in place to catch exam cheats

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 – With the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations already underway, the government of President William Ruto is not leaving anything to chance as far as cheating is concerned.
While overseeing the distribution of KCSE examination papers at the Kenya National Examinations Council's container at the Kibra Deputy County Commissioner's Office yesterday, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba reiterated that the government has implemented several measures to prevent examination malpractice in this year's national exams.
Ogamba further warned those caught cheating of
severe consequences and outlined ways that the government is planning to use to
curb this vice in schools across the country.
“The Government has taken steps to curb any
attempts at malpractices and irregularities through various innovative
approaches. These include personalization of the examination papers and
securing all mobile phones in an examination centre while an examination is ongoing,”
CS Ogamba stated.
Ogamba also added that the government would be
undertaking surveillance on social media in order to take immediate action
against any reports or signs of exam malpractice or irregularities on any of
the online sites.
Addressing parents and teachers directly,
Ogamba noted that it was obvious that most of the malpractices were funded and
aided by those responsible for the students sitting for the examination and
therefore implored them to let the students sit for their exams unhindered so
that they can be proud of their hard work.
He also added that the practice was not
helping the students but discrediting their certificates which meant that they
would be unprepared in the work industry.
Speaking of taking disciplinary action on
those found helping in the malpractice, the CS announced that the
government had constituted special courts to prosecute those caught.
