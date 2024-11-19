RUTO ally accuses the Catholic Church of demeaning the Government and inciting other denominations against the President – LOOK!





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - A close ally of President William Ruto has castigated the Catholic Church for rejecting his donation

On Monday, Nairobi Archdiocese Bishop Philip Anyolo told Soweto Catholic Church to return the Sh 5.6 million donated by President William Ruto and Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement, Archbishop Anyolo stated that the Nairobi Church will maintain a firm stance on politicians' donations, highlighting the Church's need to safeguard itself from being used for political purposes.

But reacting to the incident, Baringo Woman Representative Florence Jematian urged the church to respect those in power and stop inciting Kenyans against the government.

“The Church should respect the authority in power. Stop demeaning the Government and unnecessarily inciting other denominations.

"Churches to do their work of Hope and Faith to the believers. Good morning!’ Jematian wrote on her X account.

