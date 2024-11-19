Reverend FELIX MURIITHI of PCEA Bahati Church threatens to lead demos to State House and labels RUTO a perennial liar - The fear is gone (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Reverend Felix Muriithi of PCEA Bahati Church has joined the long list of church leaders who are fed up with President William Ruto’s leadership.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service, Reverend Muriithi threatened to lead protests to State House if the President fails to address the issues affecting Kenyans.

"I will lead demos to State House. Don’t joke with us, we can storm the State House.

"We are all suffering because of poor leadership,’’ the fiery Reverend said and urged his church members to turn up when he calls for demos.

He further lamented over the new medical scheme that was launched by the government amid controversy, saying it has led to the loss of lives in hospitals.

Reverend Muriithi also labeled President Ruto a perennial liar and accused him of failing to fulfill his promises to Kenyans.

"Uongo umekua mwingi katika nchi yetu,’’ he said.

Different church leaders have been calling out the Kenya Kwanza government for running down the country.

ACK and the evangelical churches supported the position taken by the Catholic bishops last week, accusing the Ruto government of overtaxing Kenyans while overseeing the abduction and killing of scores of innocent citizens.

Reverend Felix Muriithi of PCEA Bahati Church Threatens To Lead Demos To State House And Labels Ruto a Perennial Liar - The Fear Is Gone pic.twitter.com/JpsIn7pc2B — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2024

