The moment passengers ganged up against Double M driver and tout for hiking fare amid tough economic times - Wakenya Wamechoka (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Double M driver and tout plying one of the routes in Nairobi had a hard time after passengers ganged up against them for hiking fare.

Before the bus departed, the passengers had been informed that they were to pay 60 bob to their destination.

However, the fare was hiked to 80 bob along the way, forcing the passengers to protest.

They ordered the driver to return the bus to the stage

‘’Rudisha gari stage,’’ the passengers were heard shouting in unison and made it clear that they won’t pay the hiked fare.

The tout was forced to collect 60 bob from the passengers and proceed with the journey before the situation escalated.

The video comes at a time when Kenyans are facing tough economic times.

The Moment Passengers Ganged Up Against Double M Driver And Tout For Hiking Fare Amid Tough Economic Times pic.twitter.com/ntoTtycufv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.