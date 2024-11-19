Back to the sender as Catholic Church returns RUTO’s donation on Archbishop PHILIP ANYOLO’s order.





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – In an interesting turn of events, the Catholic Church has rejected President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's Ksh5.8 million donations to the Catholic Church in Soweto.

This comes as the fallout from the Catholic Bishop's strong criticism of President Ruto last week continues to ruffle political feathers.

During a church service on Sunday, Ruto donated Ksh600,000 to Soweto Catholic church in Nairobi for choir members and Ksh2 million that would be used to construct the father’s house.

The Head of State further promised to donate an additional Ksh3 million that would be channeled to the church’s account to purchase a church bus. During the event, Governor Sakaja donated Ksh200,000 to the same church.

However, Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo rejected the donation and ordered it returned to Ruto and Sakaja.

He noted that the donations made by the two senior government officials contravened the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024 which states that any person who solicits or receives money or a benefit conducts a fundraising appeal regardless of whether the representation made was direct or indirect.

He asserted that the Catholic bishops have consistently maintained a firm stance on politicians donating money to churches, due to ethical concerns and the need to safeguard the church from being used for political purposes.

In his statement, the archbishop accused a section of politicians of using church events such as fundraisers and gatherings as platforms for political self-promotion.

He went ahead to caution the political class to refrain from turning the pulpit into a stage for political rhetoric, especially actions that undermine the sanctity of worship spaces.

While declining the donations, Bishop Anyolo advised the Head of State to fulfill the demands made by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops including ending political wrangles, violations of human rights, the culture of lies, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST