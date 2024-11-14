REVEALED! Why RUTO personally ordered the suspension of Social Health Authority (SHA) CEO ELIJAH WACHIRA.





Friday, November 15, 2024 - President William Ruto personally ordered the suspension of the Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer Elijah Wachira after he allegedly refused to pay pending bills to hospitals and instead opted to release money to two insurance firms.

However, according to sources, that was not the only reason why Wachira was suspended for 90 days.

Sources said Wachira was sabotaging SHA and Ruto was mad about it and wanted him gone.

For some time, Wachira was on the government’s radar over suspicions that he was not fully committed to the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to SHA and that he may have been behind some of the challenges that have dogged the scheme.

“The feeling had been that while Wachira made public pronouncements pushing for SHA, inside his heart, he was quietly praying for the retention of NHIF, which he had been managing,” a source in the authority revealed.

Since then, Ruto has been looking for a reason to fire Wachira.

An opportunity arose when Wachira allegedly made the Sh1.3 billion payment between late last month and last week to some of the SHA and NHIF service providers who were not part of the hospitals that had declined to treat patients until the government cleared the money owed to them.

Wachira is the second high-ranking SHA official to be shown the door after its pioneer chairman Dr. Timothy Olweny was removed in September.

