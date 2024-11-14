JOHN MBADI targets social media businesses as he introduces hefty tax on online businesses and the internet – Look!





Friday, November 15, 2024 – It is now official, President William Ruto’s government doesn’t care about hustlers who are just trying to make a living from social media, content creation, and overall online business.

This is after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi introduced a 15 per cent tax on the internet in the new proposed bill; something that could srush online businesses.

According to the National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge, key tax amendment laws from the National Treasury aimed at boosting social media and phone usage while addressing the cost of communication services.

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sponsored by the Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung'wah, imposes a 15 per cent in exercise duty fees charged on social media and internet services.

Should the proposal sail through Parliament, a 15 per cent tax would be added to the cost of any fees that are charged to users for accessing the internet or social media services.

Already, parliament on Thursday published information calling for the submission of public views on the proposals from the Treasury.

