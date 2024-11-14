Former Fafi MP BARRE SHILL disinherits his late brother’s family - This man is heartless (LOOK).





Thursday, November 14, 2024 - A land dispute involving former Fafi MP Barre Shill has triggered a bitter family feud. His relatives accuse him of attempting to disinherit them by fraudulently obtaining a title deed for their late father’s property in Garissa.

The family claims that the MP, using his political influence, has not only manipulated legal processes to transfer the property into his name but also demanded rent payments from the family of his late brother, Aden Barre Shill, who passed away in 1978, leaving behind a widow and twelve children.



At the heart of the dispute is a piece of land in Garissa town that includes five rental shops, five rental houses, and two residential homes.



This dispute escalated through various legal channels, including the Kadhi’s Court and the Rent Restriction Tribunal. The tribunal initially suspended an order that would have allowed him to evict his brother’s family from the property.



The dispute escalated when the MP's attempt to transfer the land into his name when their father was ill was uncovered during a family succession case.



The move was successfully resisted at the time.



The family argues that he wants to disinherit them by using his political connections and position to exploit the situation.



The Environment and Land Court recently intervened, halting the eviction process and freezing any further actions regarding the property, including sales or transfers, until the case is fully heard. Still, the family remains wary, fearing the former MP’s actions will lead to their disinheritance.



They continue to press for a resolution that will protect their rights and secure their claim to the property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.