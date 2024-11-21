REVEALED: The man RUTO is keen to appoint as Interior Cabinet Secretary – He comes from GACHAGUA’s backyard!





Friday, November 22, 2024 - President William Ruto is reportedly burning the midnight oil trying to come up with the best person to fill the Interior Cabinet Secretary position.

The interior docket was left vacant following the appointment of Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Deputy President.

Kindiki was appointed after the National Assembly and Senate impeached Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President, citing allegations of tribalism and other integrity issues.

With the Interior Ministry now vacant, Ruto is reportedly courting former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to join his government.

Already, Ruto has sent emissaries to former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s ally who performed meticulously during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Appointing Kagwe would not only bring an experienced politician into the fold but could also help bridge gaps between different political factions, particularly in the wake of recent upheavals within the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST