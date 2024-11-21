A Nigerian man recorded viciously attacking his girlfriend and threatening to ‘finish her’ - Brags there is nothing police can do to him (VIDEO).





Friday, November 22, 2024 - A rogue Nigerian man was captured on camera physically assaulting his girlfriend in his bedsitter in Rongai and bragging that he is untouchable.

In the video, the ruthless man is seen throwing an object at the lady during an altercation, forcing her to cry for help.

He goes ahead and brags that police cannot arrest him because he has diplomatic immunity.

“There is nothing that police can do to me,” the man brags shortly after assaulting the lady.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with most Kenyans urging DCI to intervene and arrest the foreigner.

The video comes at a time when femicide cases are on the rise in the country, catching the attention of President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with women leaders at the State House, Ruto said his administration is committed to ending all forms of violence.

“As leaders, we are united in the resolve to ensure that justice is swift and efficient. I have instructed the criminal justice actors to execute their mandates without delay, holding perpetrators of femicide fully accountable,” he said.

Ruto called for the gender desks in police stations to be enhanced, adding that the government will introduce similar services in hospitals to ensure victims receive immediate attention and care.

The President pointed out the need to equip young people with the skills and awareness to navigate the risks they face in society.

Watch the video here Link>>>

