RUTO cancels ADANI’s JKIA and Energy Ministry deals after U.S. indicted billionaire GAUTAM ADANI over corruption scandal





Friday, November 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has heeded calls from millions of Kenyans by canceling the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover by the Indian conglomerate, Adani Group.

Adani was finalizing a deal to take over JKIA for 30 years and pay the government Sh 95 billion.

However, following the indictment of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani by a U.S. court over bribery allegations, President William Ruto on Thursday canceled all Adani deals in Kenya.

At the same time, the president directed the Ministry of Energy to cancel the Adani deal with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

”Accordingly, I now direct – in furtherance of the principles enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution on transparency and accountability, and based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations – that the procuring agencies within the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process for the JKIA Expansion Public Private Partnership transaction, as well as the recently concluded KETRACO transmission line Public Private Partnership contract, and immediately commence the process of onboarding alternative partners,” said Ruto.

