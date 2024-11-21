RUTO cancels ADANI’s JKIA and Energy Ministry deals after U.S. indicted billionaire GAUTAM ADANI over corruption scandal

Friday, November 22, 2024 - President William Ruto has heeded calls from millions of Kenyans by canceling the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) takeover by the Indian conglomerate, Adani Group.
Adani
was finalizing a deal to take over JKIA for 30 years and pay the government Sh
95 billion.
However, following the indictment of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani by a U.S. court over bribery allegations, President William Ruto on Thursday canceled all Adani deals in Kenya.
At the
same time, the president directed the Ministry of Energy to cancel the Adani
deal with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).
”Accordingly,
I now direct – in furtherance of the principles enshrined in Article 10 of the
Constitution on transparency and accountability, and based on new information
provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations – that the procuring
agencies within the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy and
Petroleum immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process for the JKIA
Expansion Public Private Partnership transaction, as well as the recently
concluded KETRACO transmission line Public Private Partnership contract, and
immediately commence the process of onboarding alternative partners,” said
Ruto.
