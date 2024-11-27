A depressed lady almost causes a traffic snarl up in Thika as she walks aimlessly on a busy road (VIDEO).





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - A smartly dressed lady who is reportedly battling depression was filmed walking aimlessly on a busy road in Thika town.

She almost caused a traffic snarl up as motorists tried to avoid hitting her.

Some of the motorists hooted to alert her but she seemed unbothered as she continued walking aimlessly on the road.

She was wearing a white dress, red heels, and a denim jacket.

The video comes at a time when there is a mental health crisis in the country, with suicide cases being reported daily.

Watch the video.

We need to talk about the Mental Health State of kenyans! pic.twitter.com/60eNh60ri1 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 26, 2024

