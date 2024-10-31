Rapper YOUNG DOLPH's killer sentenced to 50 more years in prison







Friday, November 1, 2024 - The man convicted of killing Young Dolph has been sentenced to additional years in prison for his role in the shooting death of the US rapper.

Judge Jennifer Mitchell made the ruling Friday and sentenced Justin Johnson to 35 years on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 15 years on another charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Friday, he was sentenced to 35 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and another 15 for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Those two sentences will be served concurrently.

Before the sentencing, the courtroom listened to a statement from Dolph's family.

"To the one responsible for taking him from us just know this: You may deny your actions but the evidence speaks clearly," the statement read in part, referring to Dolph's death. "You showed yourself to be driven by jealousy and cowardice. You may have tried to take a man down for the sake of envy, but in the end have lost far more than you could ever gain. The world sees you now for what you are."

Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman said the state recommended 40 and 20 years in prison for his conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm charges, respectively. He asked for consecutive sentences to be added to his life sentence for the first-degree murder charge.

Justin Johnson's attorney Luke Evans disagreed, saying consecutive sentences are not necessary because the current life sentence does not qualify Johnson for parole until his mid to late 70s. He argued the additional sentences should be concurrent and the least amount possible.

The sentencing comes after attorneys for Justin Johnson filed a motion on Oct. 25, 2024, asking the courts to vacate his sentence and grant him a new trial.

The motion claimed that the evidence presented at trial was insufficient to find Johnson guilty of first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

It also claims the court “erred by admitting gruesome photographs of the victim’s body at the crime scene” and by admitting “gruesome autopsy photographs.” The motion also claims the court made a mistake in denying Johnson’s motions to sit at counsel table.

Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on November 17, 2021. Shortly after going inside, two masked gunmen pulled up to the store and unleashed gunfire, killing the Memphis rapper.