Rapper YOUNG DOLPH's killer sentenced to 50 more years in prison

Friday, November 1, 2024 - The man convicted of killing Young Dolph has been sentenced to additional years in prison for his role in the shooting death of the US rapper.
Judge Jennifer Mitchell made the ruling Friday and sentenced
Justin Johnson to 35 years on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree
murder and 15 years on another charge of being a convicted felon in possession
of a handgun.
Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder,
conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and being a convicted felon in
possession of a handgun.
Friday, he was sentenced to 35 years for conspiracy to
commit first-degree murder and another 15 for being a convicted felon in
possession of a firearm. Those two sentences will be served concurrently.
Before the sentencing, the courtroom listened to a statement
from Dolph's family.
"To the one responsible for taking him from us just
know this: You may deny your actions but the evidence speaks clearly," the
statement read in part, referring to Dolph's death. "You showed yourself
to be driven by jealousy and cowardice. You may have tried to take a man down
for the sake of envy, but in the end have lost far more than you could ever
gain. The world sees you now for what you are."
Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman said
the state recommended 40 and 20 years in prison for his conspiracy to commit
first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm charges, respectively.
He asked for consecutive sentences to be added to his life sentence for the
first-degree murder charge.
Justin Johnson's attorney Luke Evans disagreed, saying
consecutive sentences are not necessary because the current life sentence does
not qualify Johnson for parole until his mid to late 70s. He argued the
additional sentences should be concurrent and the least amount possible.
The sentencing comes after attorneys for Justin
Johnson filed a motion on Oct. 25, 2024, asking the courts to vacate his
sentence and grant him a new trial.
The motion claimed that the evidence presented at trial was
insufficient to find Johnson guilty of first-degree murder beyond a reasonable
doubt.
It also claims the court “erred by admitting gruesome
photographs of the victim’s body at the crime scene” and by admitting “gruesome
autopsy photographs.” The motion also claims the court made a mistake in
denying Johnson’s motions to sit at counsel table.
Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Homemade Butter
Cookies on November 17, 2021. Shortly after going inside, two masked gunmen
pulled up to the store and unleashed gunfire, killing the Memphis rapper.
