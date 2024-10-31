‘I didn’t really believe it at first’ - Garbage truck driver reveals what it was like meeting TRUMP







Friday, November 1, 2024 - The driver of the garbage truck that former US President Donald Trump jumped aboard this week after US President, Joe Biden called Trump's supporters 'garbage' has come out to speak on the moment he met with the politician.

Andrew Bisson, of Norway, Michigan, said he was sitting down to lunch when the family-owned and operated LoadMaster garbage service got a surprising call, according to an interview he gave to Fox News’ The Story.

“I didn’t really believe it at first till I picked up the phone and talked to the guy myself,” Brisson told Fox’s Martha MacCallum, “And then I guess after a little conversation, he knew somebody that I knew within the industry down in the area. I went onto our lot, found a nice-looking garbage truck hopped in it, and started heading down to Green Bay.”

Brisson headed to the Republican candidate’s rally in Wisconsin at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in a truck decked out in Trump and “Make America Great Again” decals and stickers.

At that rally, Trump jumped aboard Bisson’s truck while wearing an orange workman’s vest.

The truck driver even said he made the Secret Service’s heart skip a beat when the president asked him for a quick little ride along.

“Once they were all done, I started up the truck. I blew the air horn and then he looked over at me and said can you take me for a ride in this thing,” Brisson told MacCallum.

“Yeah, I can do that. And you know, I released the parking brake, put it in drive, and started moving forward. I think, like Trump said, we only moved a foot or two then the Secret Service kind of just started glaring at me and waving their hands and that was the end of this ride,” Brisson said.

Trump donned the orange vest and jumped in the cab of the truck to highlight President Biden’s recent comments in which he labeled Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump asked reporters.

“This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

President Biden’s comments were in response to a joke told by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage during the Trump mega-rally last week at Madison Square Garden.

When asked for comment on the insulting statement, Trump said, “Nobody has done more for Puerto Rico than me. I took care of them when they had the big hurricanes. Nobody gets along better with Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican people than me. They love me and I love them.”

“I don’t know anything about the comedian. I don’t know who he is. I heard he made a statement but it’s a statement that he made. He’s a comedian,” Trump added. “What can I tell you? You put comedians up, and I guess he went on early in the show.”