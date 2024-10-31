Church 'in disbelief' as wife of US missionary killed in Africa is arrested in connection to his death

Friday, November 1, 2024 - The wife of a missionary who was killed in a "violent, criminal attack" in Africa last week was arrested in connection to his death, his church announced.
Beau Shroyer, 44, from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, was killed
on Oct. 25 while on a missionary trip to Angola, Africa with his wife and their
five kids.
Shroyer’s parish, Lakes Area Vineyard Church, announced in a
statement Friday, Nov. 1, that his wife, Jackie Shroyer, was arrested but
offered no other details.
“Today, our grief and sadness has deepened immeasurably as we’ve learned that his wife, Jackie Shroyer, has been arrested in connection with his death,” a statement from lead pastor, Troy M. Easton, read.
The pastor continued to say they did not “have words to
express” their “disbelief and sorrow” following the news of her arrest.
The family moved to the country three years ago to be
missionaries for the organization SIM.
The pastor said the couple’s five children were being “well
cared for” at this time.
SIM released a statement following Shroyer’s death saying they were “working closely” with the Lakes Area Vineyard Church to “care for the Shroyers’ five children.”
SIM USA Chief Personnel Officer and General Counsel Mark
Bosscher told the Detroit Lakes Tribune the organization “has taken
steps to ensure that Jackie has appropriate legal representation.”
The Shroyer family previously spoke with the Detroit
Lakes Tribune about their move to Angola.
They told the outlet they were moving to a “remote bush
village” with no electricity. Jackie said the family would be teaching the
region’s residents about Christianity and God’s love.
