RAILA’s ODM will form the next government – PETER KALUMA mocks KALONZO and WAMALWA after ditching Azimio





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has mocked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa after they announced their exit from Azimio following Raila Odinga's betrayal.

In a statement, Kaluma dismissed Kalonzo and Wamalwa as nonentities, asserting that the ODM party will form the next government without them.

“Imagine Eugine Wamalwa and Kalonzo Musyoka and their parties have left Azimio! Which Azimio!

"How many MPs do they have? ODM will form the next government,” Kaluma stated.

This comes hours after Wamalwa announced that the DAP-K party was exiting the Azimio coalition, citing betrayal from affiliate parties.

“As DAP, we can no longer maintain a relationship with those who are not like-minded. Those aiding Ruto in introducing more taxes to Kenyans are not aligned with our values.

"When John Mbadi brings back those taxes, it won’t just be Ruto’s responsibility; our members will be complicit,” Wamalwa stated.

Kalonzo also followed suit by announcing his exit from the Azimio coalition, saying he and Wamalwa will form a new coalition ahead of 2027.

The disquiet in the opposition comes after four ODM members were appointed to the government, with Azimio-affiliated parties expressing discomfort with Raila’s resolve to support the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST