KALONZO will be the President come 2027 and you can take that to the bank – WAITITU makes a bold prediction and RUTO is not happy

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has made a bold prediction about the 2027 General Election.
Speaking over the weekend, Waititu threw his weight behind Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, predicting he will become President in 2027.
Waititu expressed his support
for Kalonzo, saying he has a proven track record demonstrating his leadership
efficiency.
He hailed Kalonzo for being a
competent leader during his reign as deputy president in former President Mwai
Kibaki’s administration.
While asserting that Kalonzo
will be the next Head of State, Waititu assured Kenyans that the Wiper leader
is the most suitable choice for Kenya to progress economically.
“Kalonzo ndiye atakua
president 2027, amini usiamini, kwa sababu vile wa Mt Kenya tumeumia tukiona
Kalonzo, tutakumbuka vile alikua anaongoza vizuri na mheshimiwa Kibaki, nchi
itafanya maendeleo, nchi yote itakua na amani, mheshimiwa Kalonzo akashikilia
mzee Kibaki, wakaongoza kwa njia ya kiheshima wakaheshimiwa.”
“Watu wa Mt Kenya tumerudi na
fujo kwa mheshimiwa Kalonzo Musyoka, kwa sababu ya ile kazi alifanya, ile
tumeona na macho. Kwa hii muda yote, hakuna mtu ako na experience ya kuongoza
nchi kama mheshimiwa Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. Amekua minister wa kila aina na
hajakua na kashfa ata moja, anajua ile maneno iko kwa historia ni ile
imeandikwa kila mtu anajua,” he said.
At the same time, Waititu called
for the mobilisation of the GEMA communities behind Kalonzo for unity and
development in the regions.
