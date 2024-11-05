KALONZO will be the President come 2027 and you can take that to the bank – WAITITU makes a bold prediction and RUTO is not happy





Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has made a bold prediction about the 2027 General Election.

Speaking over the weekend, Waititu threw his weight behind Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, predicting he will become President in 2027.

Waititu expressed his support for Kalonzo, saying he has a proven track record demonstrating his leadership efficiency.

He hailed Kalonzo for being a competent leader during his reign as deputy president in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

While asserting that Kalonzo will be the next Head of State, Waititu assured Kenyans that the Wiper leader is the most suitable choice for Kenya to progress economically.

“Kalonzo ndiye atakua president 2027, amini usiamini, kwa sababu vile wa Mt Kenya tumeumia tukiona Kalonzo, tutakumbuka vile alikua anaongoza vizuri na mheshimiwa Kibaki, nchi itafanya maendeleo, nchi yote itakua na amani, mheshimiwa Kalonzo akashikilia mzee Kibaki, wakaongoza kwa njia ya kiheshima wakaheshimiwa.”

“Watu wa Mt Kenya tumerudi na fujo kwa mheshimiwa Kalonzo Musyoka, kwa sababu ya ile kazi alifanya, ile tumeona na macho. Kwa hii muda yote, hakuna mtu ako na experience ya kuongoza nchi kama mheshimiwa Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka. Amekua minister wa kila aina na hajakua na kashfa ata moja, anajua ile maneno iko kwa historia ni ile imeandikwa kila mtu anajua,” he said.

At the same time, Waititu called for the mobilisation of the GEMA communities behind Kalonzo for unity and development in the regions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST