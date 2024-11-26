RAILA’s man SAMUEL ATANDI now incites RUTO to emulate UHURU and continue with corrupt Adani deals despite public uproar – Kenyans cannot do anything





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ally and Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi is not a happy man after President William Ruto cancelled the Adani deals due to corruption.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Atandi criticized Ruto's decision to cancel Adani's deal with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), calling it unwise.

According to the ODM MP, the deal would have helped fix the issue of unstable electricity in the country including his constituency.

"In my region, we don't have stable electricity, the transmission lines are dead and now that we had these Adani people come to fix this problem, there was no need for the President to cancel, especially this for electricity transmission."

"The kind of damage we suffer as people from the Lake side is enormous. Our youth cannot do things like welding because there is no power. On that one, I disagree with the President," he said.

Additionally, the Legislator referenced the Nairobi Expressway which initially faced opposition from Kenyans who are currently enjoying its services.

"When former President Uhuru Kenyatta was constructing the Expressway, he never did any tender anywhere and some people complained about it but today Kenyans are happy about the Expressway and everybody is using it," he added.

Ruto ordered the cancellation of the Adani-JKIA expansion deal as well as the Adani-KETRACO deal while issuing the State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

The president explained that the new orders were informed by new information regarding the integrity of the Indian company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST